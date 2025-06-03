Mumbai Shocker: Trans Woman Assaulted and Threatened with Rape by Uncle Over Property Dispute In Goregaon

A 38-year-old trans woman was assaulted by her 55-year-old uncle over a property dispute. The man is booked for assaulting trans woman with a knife and making rape threats in Goregaon. The Goregaon Police registered a case against him. The police are investigating the incident. The victim is a resident of Goregaon East. She lives in a flat with three other transgender women. The property for which they were allegedly fighting is under redevelopment as of now. The Times Of India reported that the victim alleged that her uncle illegally transferred the ownership of the property into his name. He did this without taking the consent of the rightful family members.

The report further stated that the victim was at the accused uncle’s house when the incident happened. She went there to confront him and demand her fair share of the property once the redevelopment was complete. But the verbal fight started to heat up, and then things escalated. Out of anger, the accused stabbed the victim’s back with a knife. He was in rage while he threaten her to rape.

The victim underwent medical treatment for her wounds caused by the assault. She then filed a formal complaint against her uncle with the Goregaon Police. The police registered a case and are investigating the matter.