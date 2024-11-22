Mumbai Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide at Cooper Hospital in Jogeshwari East Amidst Health Battle

A tragic incident unfolded in Jogeshwari East on Friday, where a 35-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the sixth floor of Cooper Hospital. According to Mumbai Police, the woman was battling a severe liver condition and had been admitted to the women’s ward of the hospital three days ago for ongoing treatment.

The woman’s husband was not permitted to stay in the ward, so her 16-year-old daughter was staying with her. On Friday morning, around 5 AM, while her daughter was asleep, the woman reportedly opened the ward window, climbed onto the ledge, and jumped off.

When the daughter woke up at 5:15 AM, she found her mother missing from the bed and informed her father, who was waiting outside the ward. The family, along with hospital staff, searched for her and discovered her lying in a pool of blood on the ground floor.

Medical staff examined her and declared her dead on the spot. The hospital authorities immediately informed the police. Juhu Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case.

An official from Juhu Police Station stated, "We have recorded statements from the hospital staff and the woman’s family. The family has confirmed that there was no foul play. The deceased was reportedly in severe depression due to her liver failure."

This incident underscores the emotional toll of chronic illnesses and highlights the need for mental health support in such cases.