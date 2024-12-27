Mumbai Shocker: Young Man Dies by Suicide, Accuses Friend of Betrayal in Emotional Note

A 27-year-old youth, Tanmay Keny from Wadala, ended his life under tragic circumstances, leaving behind an emotional suicide note that has stirred outrage and grief. The note accused his friend, Sachin Karanje, of betrayal and demanded that he be punished with the death penalty. Tanmay also apologized to his parents, stating that he was innocent yet felt forced to take this extreme step.

The Wadala Police are now investigating the case after the suicide brought to light a web of crimes allegedly committed by Sachin Karanje, who reportedly exploited Tanmay's identity for illegal activities.

According to sources, Sachin Karanje would take young women to lodges under the pretense of helping them find jobs. Once there, he allegedly drugged them and clicked obscene photos to blackmail them later. Shockingly, Sachin used Tanmay's Aadhaar card to book these lodges, implicating him in the process.

A complaint by one of the victims led the police to summon Sachin for questioning. During the investigation, Sachin implicated Tanmay, leading the police to summon him on December 17. Fearing police custody and the stigma associated with the allegations, Tanmay fled.

After remaining missing for nearly 10 days, Tanmay was found near Chedda Nagar petrol pump in Mulund on December 26, unconscious and with his wrist slashed. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

At the scene, the police recovered a suicide note where Tanmay revealed the ordeal he had been through. He accused Sachin of betrayal and blackmail, stating, “I am committing suicide because I can’t take his harassment anymore. He should be hanged.” He also apologized to his parents for his decision.

The victim who filed the complaint revealed that Sachin’s crimes extended beyond her case. Allegedly, Sachin had exploited multiple women, using Tanmay's Aadhaar card repeatedly to book lodges and carry out his illicit activities.

Tanmay’s father expressed his anguish, saying, “My son was innocent. He got trapped in a sex racket and was blackmailed. He couldn’t bear the humiliation and ended his life. No child should have to suffer this way. The person responsible must face strict punishment.”

The Wadala and Mulund police stations have registered cases and initiated investigations. Authorities are analyzing Tanmay’s mobile phone and Sachin’s records to uncover the extent of the crimes. Sachin is under police custody, and further developments are awaited.

This heart-wrenching case highlights the devastating consequences of exploitation and wrongful accusations, leaving behind a grieving family and raising serious questions about justice and accountability.