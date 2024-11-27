Mumbai Shocker: Youth Stabbed In Mulund Over Cigarette Dispute; Two Arrested for Attempted Murder

A minor argument over cigarette smoke turned violent in Mulund, resulting in a brutal attack on a young man. The victim, identified as Vishal Kamble (24), was severely injured after being assaulted and stabbed by two individuals. The Mulund Police have arrested the accused, Pratik Parte alias Nonya (20) and Tushar Pawar alias Bibya (22), on charges of attempted murder.

According to the Mulund Police, Kamble was smoking a cigarette with two friends outside Vasant Garden in Mulund. Meanwhile, Pratik and Tushar were standing nearby. The smoke from Kamble's cigarette drifted towards them, which infuriated the accused. An argument broke out as Pratik and Tushar confronted Kamble over the smoke.

"The situation escalated quickly, and Pratik and Tushar attacked Kamble with a wooden bamboo and later stabbed him with a knife," a police officer said. Kamble sustained severe injuries in the assault.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Mulund Police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The accused were apprehended and charged with attempted murder.

The injured Kamble has been admitted to Sion Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Police revealed that Kamble works as a laborer, while the accused are employed in private jobs. Further investigations are underway to determine the sequence of events leading to the attack.

This incident highlights how minor alterations can spiral into life-threatening violence, prompting police to urge citizens to resolve dispute peacefully.