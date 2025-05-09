Mumbai: Siddhivinayak Temple Bans Garlands and Coconuts Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Amid the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan, a high alert has been issued across the country, including in Mumbai. The Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai's Prabhadevi, dedicated to Lord Ganesh, has announced a significant precautionary measure. Due to security concerns, devotees will not be allowed to offer garlands or coconuts. The temple administration has stated that an official announcement will be made shortly and has urged devotees to cooperate, prioritising safety above all.

"Flower garlands and coconuts are not permitted but durva grassis allowed. The happenings at the border necessitated the move. The ban is a part of current security protocol and will be reviewed from time to time," said the Siddhivinayak temple trust.

India launched heavy airstrikes on Pakistan as part of 'Operation Sindoor' to avenge the terror attack in Pahalgam. Nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) were destroyed, and over 100 militants were killed in the operation. Following this, a distraught Pakistan attempted airstrikes on 15 Indian cities, but the Indian Air Force successfully intercepted and neutralised the threats.

In retaliation, India conducted drone strikes on Pakistan's air defence and radar systems in Lahore. As a result, heightened security measures are being implemented in major Indian cities and border areas.

In response to repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistan, including targeted attacks on civilian areas in Jammu and Kashmir, authorities have taken further preventive actions. All government and private schools in Baramulla and Kupwara districts, as well as schools near Srinagar and Awantipora airports, will remain closed on May 9 and 10 to ensure the safety of students.