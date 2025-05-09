India Strikes Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad After Foiling Multiple Pakistani Attacks

In the aftermath of the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, India launched 'Operation Sindoor', targeting nine terror launch pads in Pakistan. Over 100 militants were reportedly killed in the operation. Following the Indian strike, Pakistan attempted multiple drone attacks in several Indian cities from 9 PM on Thursday, May 8. However, the Indian Army successfully repelled all drone strikes using the S-400 air defence system. In total, eight Pakistani missiles were destroyed in mid-air. Additionally, India shot down Pakistan’s JF-17 and F-16 fighter jets during the counter-offensive.

In a strong response, India launched artillery shelling on several Pakistani cities, including Lahore, Sialkot, Karachi, and the capital, Islamabad. India also neutralised Pakistan’s airborne warning and control systems. Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held discussions with representatives from 10 countries, stating that India will give a firm response to Pakistan's aggression.

Yesterday night, when Pakistan made failed attempts to send swarm drones all across various places along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Borders (IB), over 50 drones were successfully neutralized during a large-scale counter-drone operation conducted by Indian Army… pic.twitter.com/x2pJE16940 — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2025

Amidst the attacks, blackouts were reported in India’s border states. Sirens were sounded in RS Pura in Jammu, and mobile networks were reportedly down in Jammu city. Pakistan attempted a drone strike on the Satwari Army camp, while heavy firing was reported in Kupwara. The Indian Army thwarted Pakistani attacks in Poonch and Rajouri, and successfully intercepted missiles and drones using advanced air defence systems.

#WATCH | Jammu & Kashmir | A local says, "As soon as we started dinner last night, we heard the sound of some explosions... Explosions were heard again at around 4:30 a.m., but they were also neutralised by our forces. There is nothing to worry about. Our forces are on alert.… pic.twitter.com/XA3QsvpsG5 — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2025

A local in Jammu & Kashmir said, "As soon as we started dinner last night, we heard the sound of some explosions... Explosions were heard again at around 4:30 a.m., but they were also neutralised by our forces. There is nothing to worry about. Our forces are on alert. Bhagwati Vaishno Devi is sitting in Jammu, there is nothing to be scared of... Attacking civilians is nothing but cowardice because they (Pakistan) don't have the courage to fight our forces. This is all that they can do... Our forces are giving a befitting reply and we are proud of them..."

Pakistan also made an infiltration attempt in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir around 11 PM on Thursday, which was foiled by the Border Security Force (BSF). Indian forces launched further strikes on Pakistani territory in retaliation.

Pakistan’s military spokesperson, General Ahmed Sharif, confirmed Indian drone strikes in multiple Pakistani cities including Lahore, Gujranwala, Chakwal, Bahawalpur, Mianwali, Karachi, Chhor, Rawalpindi, and Attock.i, Karachi, Chhor, Rawalpindi, and Attock.