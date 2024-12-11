Mumbai: Siddhivinayak Temple Closed for Darshan From December 11–15

The renowned Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi, Mumbai, will be closed for darshan for five days next week, from December 11 to December 15. This announcement has been made by the temple administration, which typically sees lakhs of devotees visiting daily to seek blessings from Siddhivinayak Ganapati. The closure will affect the usual flow of devotees during this period.

The Shri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust has announced that, as part of the annual tradition, the idol of Shri will be coated with shendur from Wednesday, December 11 to Sunday, December 15, 2024. During this period, devotees will not be able to view the idol in person but can glimpse it from outside the sanctum sanctorum. Regular religious functions will continue as usual. On Monday, December 16, after the purification ritual (Udakshan and Prakshan Vidhi), devotees will be able to have darshan starting at 1 pm, following the maha puja, naivdya, and aarti. Additionally, darshan of Shri Maruti will be closed during this time.

