Mumbai: Sion Couple Dupes Businesswoman of ₹48.5 Lakh With Fake Loan and MHADA Shop Promises

Sion police have registered a case against a couple for allegedly cheating a travel businesswoman of nearly ₹48.5 lakh. The accused have been identified as Grishma Rawal and her husband Rajesh Velani.

According to police, the duo promised the complainant help in securing a ₹2 crore business loan, allotment of two MHADA commercial shops at cheaper rates, and admission for her daughter in a Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) school. However, after collecting huge amounts of money under these pretexts, they failed to deliver on their promises.

The complainant, a travel businesswoman residing in Sion with her family, runs a tours and travel company. She came into contact with Grishma through another acquaintance in the same business in September 2023. During interactions, Grishma assured her of financial assistance and later introduced her husband Rajesh.

Police said the couple demanded an 8% commission for arranging a ₹1 crore loan. Believing them, the complainant handed over her documents and initially paid ₹8 lakh. Later, under different excuses, the accused kept demanding more money.

They also promised her two MHADA commercial shops near Borivali Metro station at a discounted price, for which she paid ₹12.5 lakh. Additionally, for her daughter’s admission into an international school at BKC, the couple allegedly took another ₹15 lakh.

Between September 2023 and January 2024, the complainant ended up paying the couple a total of ₹48.5 lakh. However, she neither received the promised loan nor possession of the MHADA shops, nor her daughter’s admission in school.

When she confronted the couple and demanded her money back, they allegedly abused and threatened her, refusing to return the amount. Realising she had been cheated, the businesswoman lodged a complaint with Sion police.

After verification of the complaint, police booked Grishma Rawal and Rajesh Velani under sections pertaining to cheating, criminal breach of trust, abuse, and issuing life threats.

The couple, residents of Charkop, are currently under police radar. Officials said their statements will be recorded soon, following which arrest action is likely.