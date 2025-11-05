Mumbai: Six More Arrested in ₹58-Crore Digital Arrest Scam; Total Tally Rises to 26

In a significant breakthrough in the ₹58-crore “digital arrest” cyber fraud case, police have arrested six additional suspects, taking the total number of arrests to 26.

Investigators revealed that the newly arrested individuals include both bank account holders and intermediaries who facilitated the transfer of the defrauded funds. The scam proceeds were routed through their accounts before being siphoned off to various destinations.

According to police sources, the accused were offered commissions ranging from 1% to 5% of the total swindled amount. Authorities are now working to trace the remaining money and identify the key masterminds operating behind the scenes.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the cybercrime network spans multiple states, with several accounts opened using forged documents. Officials said more arrests are expected as the probe deepens.

The case surfaced after a 72-year-old Mumbai-based businessman and his wife were duped of over ₹58 crore—the largest “digital arrest” scam reported to date. The fraudsters, posing as officers from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), mentally coerced the couple for nearly 40 days, convincing them to transfer their funds under the pretext of a money-laundering probe.

The victim, a prominent investor who founded several pharmaceutical companies and held senior positions in others, was targeted despite his business acumen and experience. His highly educated wife was also deceived in the elaborate con, highlighting the sophisticated tactics and psychological manipulation used by the cyber gang.