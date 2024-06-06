Mumbai: Stones Pelted on Police Officers during BMC's Slum-Demolition Drive in Powai's Jai Bhim Nagar (Watch Video)

Published: June 6, 2024 01:32 PM

Mumbai: An incident of stone pelting was reported in Powai's Jai Bhim Nagar during a slum demolition drive. BMC's ...

Mumbai: An incident of stone pelting was reported in Powai's Jai Bhim Nagar during a slum demolition drive. BMC's anti-encroachment squad had arrived in the area to remove a few unauthorized huts. 

The locals, enraged by the action, started pelting stones at police officers present. Five to Six policemen were injured in the pelting. In a video of the incident, police officers can be seen backing up as big number of local citizens pelt stones at them. Further details are awaited. 

