Mumbai: Stones Pelted on Police Officers during BMC's Slum-Demolition Drive in Powai's Jai Bhim Nagar (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 6, 2024 01:32 PM2024-06-06T13:32:40+5:302024-06-06T13:33:00+5:30
Mumbai: An incident of stone pelting was reported in Powai's Jai Bhim Nagar during a slum demolition drive. BMC's anti-encroachment squad had arrived in the area to remove a few unauthorized huts.
During an anti-encroachment operation to remove huts , a confrontation escalates as police officers are targeted with stones, resulting in injuries to five to six policemen. #LokmatTimes#Encroachment#BMC#Powaipic.twitter.com/xmCzKgVTAw— Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) June 6, 2024
Maharashtra | A few police personnel have been injured in stone pelting on Police and BMC officials during an anti-encroachment drive in Powai area. Heavy police presence in the area: Mumbai Police— ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2024
Details awaited.
The locals, enraged by the action, started pelting stones at police officers present. Five to Six policemen were injured in the pelting. In a video of the incident, police officers can be seen backing up as big number of local citizens pelt stones at them. Further details are awaited.