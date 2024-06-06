Mumbai: Stones Pelted on Police Officers during BMC's Slum-Demolition Drive in Powai's Jai Bhim Nagar (Watch Video)

Mumbai: An incident of stone pelting was reported in Powai's Jai Bhim Nagar during a slum demolition drive. BMC's anti-encroachment squad had arrived in the area to remove a few unauthorized huts.

During an anti-encroachment operation to remove huts , a confrontation escalates as police officers are targeted with stones, resulting in injuries to five to six policemen. #LokmatTimes#Encroachment#BMC#Powaipic.twitter.com/xmCzKgVTAw — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) June 6, 2024

Maharashtra | A few police personnel have been injured in stone pelting on Police and BMC officials during an anti-encroachment drive in Powai area. Heavy police presence in the area: Mumbai Police



The locals, enraged by the action, started pelting stones at police officers present. Five to Six policemen were injured in the pelting. In a video of the incident, police officers can be seen backing up as big number of local citizens pelt stones at them. Further details are awaited.