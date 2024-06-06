Mumbai Water Cut: BMC Implements 10 % Cut as Dam Storage Reaches Critical Low

The ongoing 5 percent water cut in Mumbai, which has been in effect for the past six days, has now been doubled to a 10 percent water cut, starting from Wednesday. The water storage in all seven dams supplying water to Mumbai has plummeted to just 6 percent, prompting this drastic measure. Mumbaikars are eagerly awaiting the arrival of rain to replenish the dwindling water reserves.

The Municipal Corporation supplies 3900 million liters of water per day from seven dams: Urdhva Vaitrana, Modaksagar, Tansa, Madhya Vaitrana, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi. However, the current water storage capacity of these dams stands at only 98 thousand 182 million liters out of a total capacity of 14 lakh 47 thousand 363 million liters.

The implementation of the 10 percent water cut has exacerbated the problem of water scarcity in many parts of Mumbai. With the water storage levels critically low, the situation is expected to worsen further. Mumbaikars are bracing themselves for the challenges posed by this water shortage and are hopeful for relief in the form of rainfall in the near future.