Mumbai: Struggling Actor Duped of ₹4 Lakh by Cyber Fraudsters Promising Role in TV Serial

Unidentified cyber fraudsters duped a 29-year-old struggling actor of nearly four lakhs by promising him a role in the Star Plus serial "Dil Ko Tumse Pyar Hua." The Versova police have registered a case under the IT section against two people, including a woman, and have started an investigation.

Nishant Kumar Manoj Singh is a struggling actor living in the Versova area of Andheri. He had joined some WhatsApp audition groups for acting work. He received a call from an unknown person from one of these groups. A man named Abhay Kumar introduced himself as a casting director and asked him to send his audition via WhatsApp. So, he sent his audition to a WhatsApp group.

On May 29, he received a call informing him that he had been selected for the Star Plus serial "Dil Ko Tumse Pyar Hua." He was told that he would need to pay a registration fee to work in this series. After paying this fee, he would be signed for two years and receive a check from the production house. Following this, Nishant Kumar transferred money to his bank account. This time, he was given the phone number of a woman named Sneha Sharma. After paying the money, the accused stopped contacting Nishant Kumar. When he tried to contact Abhay Kumar and Sneha, they kept giving various excuses to avoid him and started demanding more money from him.

From May 28 to July 8, 2024, these two individuals took four lakh rupees from him via Google Pay and bank transfers by promising him work in the serial, but they did not get him any role. Suspecting fraud, he reported the incident to the Versova police. After his complaint, the police registered a case under the IT section against Abhay Kumar and Sneha Sharma and are now searching for the accused.