Mumbai Suicide: Gujarati Actress's 14-Year-Old Son Dies After Jumping from 57th Floor Of Kandivali High-Rise

In deeply disturbing incident, that has emerged from Mumbai's Kandivali area a teenage son of a well known Gujarati actress known died by suicide after jumping from the 57th floor of a high-rise building on Wednesday evening. The actress who is known for her roles in television resides in the Sea Brook building in western Mumbai. According to preliminary reports, the tragic event took place around 7 pm after a disagreement between the mother and her son over tution classes.

She had reportedly asked him to attend his tuition classes, but the boy was unwilling. The argument escalated, and in a fit of rage, he went to the top floor of the building and jumped.The boy, who was the couple’s only child, died on the spot due to the impact of the fall. Mumbai police rushed to the scene and conducted a post-mortem, a case of accidental death has been registered.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.