Mumbai: Suspicion of Affair Leads to Brutal Attack in Wadala; Accused Surrenders to Police

A shocking incident unfolded in Wadala East, where a 24-year-old man allegedly attacked another man with a sword-like sharp iron weapon, suspecting him of having an affair with his wife. The attack left the victim critically injured, with deep wounds on his neck, face, arms, and back.

According to Wadala TT Police, the incident took place around 5:30 pm on Tuesday, July 2, near the Falguni Building close to Husein Dargah. A complaint in the matter was lodged by Dadapeer Husainsab Talwai, who manages the dargah and resides in the same locality.

The accused has been identified as Junaid Munnu Khan alias Chinna, a resident of Titwala. The victim, Shahrukh, also hails from the same area. During a heated argument, Junaid allegedly confronted Shahrukh, accusing him of sleeping with his wife, and then launched a violent attack using the weapon he had brought along.

As per preliminary police investigations, both men had traveled from Titwala. Since one of them was familiar with the Wadala area, he had called the other there. The two reportedly consumed alcohol before the altercation broke out. It was during this dispute that Junaid attacked Shahrukh with the sharp weapon.

The severely injured Shahrukh was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Following the assault, the accused Junaid voluntarily surrendered himself at the Wadala TT Police Station. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) including Sections 109 and 131, the Maharashtra Police Act Sections 37(1) and 135, and Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act.

The police are currently investigating the case further.