Mumbai Task Job Fraud: Retired Police Officer Duped of ₹10.60 Lakh in Cyber Scam

A retired police officer from the Intelligence Department has been defrauded of ₹10.60 lakh by cyber criminals who promised him a part-time job. The victim has lodged a complaint against unknown individuals at Agripada Police Station. According to the FIR, the victim received a message on September 13 from someone named Saloni Sinha. In this message, the victim was lured into earning money by liking and reviewing content from a reputed institution.

The victim was informed that as he completed each task, the profits would be transferred to his account. The tasks were to be given via the Telegram application. Saloni sent the victim three links and instructed him to download them, along with a task code. As soon as the victim downloaded the application, the unknown individual asked for all his bank details. Initially, the victim received money in his account 5 to 6 times in exchange for liking and reviewing content. However, when the victim completed all the given tasks and asked for his profit, the cybercriminals demanded an additional ₹3 lakh.

At this point, the victim grew suspicious. He first filed a complaint with the cyber helpline at 1930, followed by lodging an FIR at Agripada Police Station. In total, the victim was swindled of ₹10.60 lakh under the guise of completing various tasks.

An official from the Agripada police station said that the complainant has accounts in different banks and he used all these accounts to transfer money to the bank accounts given by the accused.