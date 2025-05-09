Mumbai: Tata Memorial Hospital Receives Bomb Threat Email, Turns Out To Be Hoax

The Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai received an email about a bomb on the premises on Friday morning, May 9, but it turned out to be a hoax after nothing suspicious was found. The email sent to the hospital's official email ID stated that there was a bomb on the premises and patients needed to be saved, an official from Bhoiwada police station told the news agency PTI.

The hospital treated thousands of cancer patients and is known for the treatment of cancer in Mumbai. After the threat, the hospital launches emergency evacuation protocols, including shifting patients to another ward. A large number of police officers, along with a bomb detection squad, reached the hospital premises to inspect and search for a bomb.

However, no suspicions or explosive items were found at the hospital premises. The police are in the process of registering a first information report. Cybercrime experts have joined the probe, and efforts are ongoing to determine whether the threat is credible or part of a hoax. Police are working to trace the IP address from where the email was shared. Further investigation is underway.