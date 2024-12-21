Mumbai: Tempo Driver Beaten to Death in Vikhroli Over Parking Dispute, Three Arrested

Mumbai, Maharashtra (December 21, 2024):  A 41-year-old tempo driver was beaten to death in Vikhroli during a dispute over parking. According to reports, three suspects have been arrested in connection with the case.

The incident occurred near a shop on the road leading from Islampura Noorani Mosque. A verbal argument escalated into a violent altercation.

The suspects, identified as Mohamed Tariq Zainur Abedin, Furqan Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan, and Zeeshan Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan, allegedly attacked the victim, Kitabullah Din Sheikh, with an iron table, pipe, and chain.

Sheikh was rushed to Mahatma Phule Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. Parksite Police have registered a murder case against the accused. Investigations are ongoing.

