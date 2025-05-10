Mumbai: Three Booked for Abusing and Assaulting Sub-Inspector Outside Pydhonie Police Station

In a shocking incident near the Pydhonie Police Station, three men created a ruckus by hurling abuses publicly and later assaulted a police sub-inspector who tried to intervene and calm the situation. Following the incident, a case has been registered against all three under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the accused are currently absconding.

The accused have been identified as Ajizul Sirajul Shaikh, Noorali Mehrawali Shaikh, and Saifuddin Shahid Shaikh. All three have been declared wanted by the police, and efforts are underway to trace their whereabouts.

According to the complaint filed, Irfan Mansoor Sayyed, a sub-inspector currently posted at Pydhonie Police Station and a resident of the Worli Police Colony, was on night duty on Wednesday. At around 10:45 PM, he noticed the three accused involved in a loud verbal altercation in front of the police station.

When Sub-Inspector Sayyed asked them to calm down, the trio, instead of complying, allegedly began abusing him despite him being in uniform. They reportedly said, "Who are you to tell us what to do? Don’t try to teach us or you’ll face consequences." The accused then allegedly manhandled the officer, hit him on the right arm, grabbed his neck, and continued issuing threats.

The situation escalated further when one of the accused began recording a video, attempting to portray the police in a negative light by saying, "See how the police run away." They even went as far as threatening to break his limbs then and there, claiming there were no other police officers around.

Despite the repeated abuse and threats, Sub-Inspector Sayyed continued trying to reason with the men. However, the accused reportedly kept pushing, abusing, and threatening him.

Based on Sayyed’s complaint, police have booked all three under charges of abusing and assaulting a government officer on duty, issuing threats, and obstructing government work. Further investigation is underway, and police teams are actively searching for the absconding accused.