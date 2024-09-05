Mumbai: Three Dead, Two Critically Injured After Portion of Slab Collapses at 20-Storey Under-Construction Building in Malad

At least two laborers died and two others were injured after a portion of a slab from a 20-storey under-construction building collapsed on Thursday afternoon in Malad East. The injured have been admitted to M.W. Desai Hospital in Malad.

According to the Disaster Management Unit of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the incident occurred around noon while laborers were working on the 20th floor of the structure.

The construction was underway at the Navjeevan Building in Govind Nagar, Malad East. The incident was reported to the BMC's 1916 toll-free number. “A part of the slab collapsed from the 20th floor of the Ground-plus-20 structure,” said a BMC official. He added that the building is part of a saleable SRA project, and some workers were likely trapped in the debris.

"A total of four laborers were reported injured, two of whom were declared dead on arrival," the official stated. The other two are receiving treatment at the hospital, with their condition still being assessed.

In a similar incident on September 4 evening, a one-and-a-half-year-old infant died and a woman was injured after a part of a two-story residential building collapsed in Saraswati Gully, Ekata Mitra Mandal, Chembur. The injured woman, Kavita Salve, 35, is receiving treatment at the Outpatient Department of Rajawadi Hospital. More details are awaited.