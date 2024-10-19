Mumbai Shocker: Women Ticket Clerk Assaulted By Commuter At Kalyan Station

A disturbing incident unfolded at Kalyan railway station on Friday when a women ticket clerk, was assaulted by a commuter following a dispute over spare change. The assailant, identified as Shaikh and a resident of Kalyan East, was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) after a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita.

The altercation occurred around 11:30 a.m. when Shaikh attempted to purchase a local train ticket priced at Rs 15. He handed a Rs 20 note to the Automatic Ticket Vending Machine (ATVM) facilitator, who informed him that he did not have the exact change, which triggered the argument.

As the dispute escalated, victim stationed at a nearby booking counter, intervened to help mediate the situation. However, Shaikh allegedly began verbally abusing her and forcibly opened the counter door before physically assaulting her with punches and kicks.

Victims's colleagues quickly rushed to her assistance and notified the authorities. On-duty GRP officials apprehended Shaikh at the scene, and he has since been charged with assault. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.