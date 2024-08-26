Mumbai: TISS Student Found Dead at Rented Flat in Chembur After Returning from Party, Probe Underway

Anurag Jaiswal, 29, a student at the Tata Institute in Deonar, was found dead in the living room of rented flat in Chembur on Sunday morning. The post-mortem was conducted on Monday at Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar. Following this, his family took possession of the body and transported it to Lucknow. According to the Chembur Police, the exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem report is released. There are also discussions among students that Anurag may have been subjected to ragging.

Anurag was in his first year of studying Human Resources at the Tata Institute. On Saturday, he and his fellow students attended a party in the Vashi area of Navi Mumbai. During the party, he consumed a large amount of alcohol. Since he was unable to walk afterward, his friends dropped him off at his room in Chembur. However, when he did not wake up on Sunday morning, he was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital. Unfortunately, he was declared dead before treatment could begin.

As soon as the Chembur Police were informed about the incident, they took possession of the body and sent it to Rajawadi Hospital for post-mortem. Preliminary investigations suggest that excessive alcohol consumption may have led to his death. However, some students have raised concerns about possible ragging, which may have contributed to the incident. On Sunday night, the police questioned several of Anurag's friends who were present with him, but they denied any such occurrence.

After the post-mortem on Monday, the police handed over the body to Anurag's family. A senior police official mentioned that the autopsy report has been sent to a laboratory for further analysis, and the exact cause of death will be revealed once the report is available.