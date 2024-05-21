Mumbai to Experience Slight Temperature Rise with Clear Skies; High Humidity Expected

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has issued its forecast for Tuesday, predicting clear skies with a peak temperature of around 35 degrees Celsius, indicating a slight increase compared to Monday's conditions. However, residents should be mindful of the relative humidity, expected to hover around 75%, potentially causing discomfort for those venturing outdoors.

Temperature fluctuations between 28 and 35 degrees Celsius are anticipated throughout the day, accompanied by haze and wind speeds reaching up to 11 km per hour.

In Navi Mumbai, a similar weather pattern is expected, with the maximum temperature reaching 35 degrees Celsius. Over the next 48 hours, both Mumbai and Navi Mumbai will experience similar conditions with clear skies. The Indian Meteorological Department has not issued any warnings regarding thunderstorms or rainfall for the weekend.

