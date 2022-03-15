Mumbai to face heavy heatwave condition till 16th March, including five other districts

The IMD (Indian Metrological Department) on Tuesday issued a warning related to the heatwave in Mumbai and the other neighboring five districts. According to the reports, the temperature is expected to reach up to 39 degrees Celcius over the next couple of days.

While on Sunday and Monday, in most parts of Mumbai the temperature reached up to above 37 degrees Celsius. The IMD has released details of districts and issued the warming of heatwave till 16th March, the districts are Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. The IMD also informed that the heatwave of these districts is expected to be normal by Thursday.

"We have issued a severe heatwave warning for the regions of Northern Konkan which includes Palghar, Mumbai, and Thane. For March 16, we have issued a heatwave warning for the entire Konkan region," an official said.

According to IMD the heatwave in Mumbai is likely to be above 37 degrees Celsius during the day.