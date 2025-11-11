Mumbai: Tomato Prices Surge Over 30% as APMC Supply Drops — Check Current Rates Here

The wholesale vegetable market at the APMC has witnessed a noticeable rise in tomato prices during the first week of November, with rates climbing over 30 percent compared to October 2025. As per market figures, tomatoes that were previously sold at around ₹16 to ₹20 per kilogram in October are now being sold between ₹20 and ₹28 per kilogram. This increase has come alongside a drop in the amount of produce arriving at the market. Reports indicate that only about 2,238 quintals of tomatoes reached the APMC yard on Monday, reflecting a clear reduction in supply compared to earlier weeks.

Traders and market experts have attributed the surge in prices primarily to colder weather conditions and uneven tomato production across key growing regions. They explained that fluctuations in temperature and delayed harvesting cycles have impacted yield levels. Additionally, supplies from major producing districts such as Nashik, Pune, and Ahmednagar have declined in the past few days, further tightening availability. This combination of lower output and reduced transportation of produce has resulted in sellers pricing the available stock higher to balance demand, leading to a visible jump in retail and wholesale tomato rates.

Farmers have expressed concern that tomato prices may rise further if weather conditions continue to fluctuate. They noted that unseasonal rains and persistent cold spells could damage standing crops, especially during the flowering and budding stages. When flowers or buds fall prematurely due to sudden changes in climate, the overall yield of the crop is affected, reducing the quantity available for sale. Farmers fear that if temperature instability continues, the produce arriving in the coming weeks could be even lower, potentially pushing market prices to higher levels in wholesale and retail markets alike.

Reports have also highlighted that the increase in cost is not limited to tomatoes. Prices of several other vegetables have shown a sharp upward trend due to similar supply-related issues. Green peas, which are currently in high demand, have reached around ₹280 per kilogram in the market, while cluster beans are being sold at nearly ₹200 per kilogram. Meanwhile, the price of tinda, a commonly used round gourd, has gone up to ₹50 for a 250-gram pack. Vendors attribute these rises to lower harvests and logistical challenges experienced over the past few days.

Regarding upcoming weather conditions, the Regional Meteorological Center in Mumbai has forecast dry weather for regions like Pune and Nashik until November 15. Officials from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), including scientist Shubhangi Bhute, stated that there are currently no signs of unseasonal rainfall across these areas. With northeasterly winds dominating the region, temperatures are expected to dip slightly, leading to cooler conditions. The weather is predicted to remain clear and dry, which may benefit farmers if no sudden climatic disruptions occur, though its impact on crop recovery and market supply will be observed in the coming weeks.