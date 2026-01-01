Mumbai: Traffic Constable Injured After Being Hit by Speeding Two-Wheeler During Drunk-Drive Check in Worli

A traffic police constable was injured in an accident during a drunk-and-drive enforcement drive carried out across the city ahead of the New Year. The incident occurred at Worli while police had set up a checkpoint in the NSCI area.

According to information received, Traffic Constable Ashish Nighot from the Tardeo Traffic Division was attempting to stop a speeding two-wheeler during the naka-bandi when the rider rammed into him at high speed. Due to the impact, Constable Nighot was thrown onto the road and sustained injuries.

Following the accident, Traffic Constable Chandranilkant Sonune immediately rushed the injured officer to Nair Hospital for medical treatment. He is currently undergoing treatment, and his condition is reported to be stable.

Meanwhile, the process of registering a case against the two-wheeler rider for rash and negligent driving is underway at Tardeo Police Station. Police officials have stated that strict action against motorists driving under the influence of alcohol on New Year’s night will continue.