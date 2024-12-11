Mumbai Traffic: Kurla to CST Congestion Worsens as Development Plans Remain Stalled for Over 40 Years

Traffic congestion from Kurla station to CST Road has worsened due to several factors, such as the stalled widening of the Kurla CST route, inadequate crowd control, neglect from public representatives, poor traffic planning, and ineffective implementation of the development plan. A recent incident has highlighted these ongoing problems.

The shortest route between the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Yadav Mandai, where the accident took place, includes elements in the development plan designed to reduce congestion. However, this plan has not been executed for the past 40 years. It is clear that local corporators, MLAs, and MPs have not prioritized its implementation. As a result, traffic flow on S. G. Barve Road has been severely hindered. Currently, only the sections of the road have been widened where plots have been redeveloped under the slum rehabilitation project, while makeshift huts remain near the accident site.

Hawker encroachment is also a major problem. Jitendra Gupta, a founding member of the Citizen Transport Committee (CTC), criticized the municipal administration for not removing all encroachments and hawkers, which would help reduce congestion. Gupta further claimed that 'vote bank' politics have led to the ongoing neglect of these issues since 1980. He has consistently highlighted problems such as congestion, poor traffic planning, encroachments, and the presence of hawkers.

The metro station near Kurla station, located at Halav Pul on Barve Marg, was expected to increase both road traffic and pedestrian movement from Kurla railway station to the metro station, but this potential has not been realized.

Moreover, a High Court order requires footpaths to be built on both sides of every road in the city according to its width. However, there are no footpaths on Barve Road, where the accident occurred. If a footpath had been present, the number of casualties might have been lower. Additionally, despite being a busy road, there is no divider in the middle.

Also Read: Mumbai-Nashik Highway to Experience Traffic Jams for Next Three Months as Saket Bridge Expansion Begins

The area sees heavy foot traffic due to the nearby vegetable market and hawkers lining the road. Redevelopment of Yadav Mandai was necessary to address this issue, but the Municipal Corporation is now facing criticism for its inaction.