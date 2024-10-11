Mumbai: Traffic Police Constable Injured after Collision with Wrong-Way Biker in Malad

A traffic police constable was severely injured in Malad (West) after being hit by a two-wheeler while trying to stop a biker coming from the wrong direction. The incident occurred when the biker sped up instead of halting, leading to a collision with the policeman. The Malvani Police have filed a case against the unidentified rider, and a search is underway.

Constable Hemant Bagul, stationed at the Kandivali Traffic Department, was assigned to regulate traffic at Janakalyan Nagar in Malad (West) on Thursday. During his duty, Bagul spotted a biker riding in the wrong direction. He signaled the rider to stop, but instead of complying, the biker increased his speed. Bagul attempted to stop him, but the speeding biker crashed into him, causing Bagul to fall to the ground. The biker immediately fled the scene.

As a result of the accident, Bagul sustained serious injuries. His right hand's bone was fractured, and his left pinky finger and left leg were also injured. He was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital for treatment, where he is currently recovering. Based on Bagul’s complaint, the Malvani police have registered a case against the unknown biker and are actively searching for the culprit.