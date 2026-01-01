Mumbai Traffic Police Crack Down on New Year’s Eve Violations, Fines Worth Over ₹1.31 Crore Collected in a Single Night

In a stringent action against traffic rule violators on the night of December 31, 2025, as the city ushered in the New Year, the Mumbai Traffic Police launched a massive enforcement drive across the city. Thousands of motorists were penalised for flouting traffic norms, with fines amounting to over ₹1.31 crore collected in just one night.

To ensure road safety and prevent accidents, the Traffic Police carried out a special drive by setting up extensive nakabandis at major junctions, entry points and crowded locations across Mumbai. During the operation, motorists were checked using breath analysers to detect drunk driving. As many as 211 drivers were found driving under the influence of alcohol, and cases were registered against them.

Apart from drunk driving, strict action was also taken against other traffic violations through the e-challan system. A total of 13,752 motorists were booked for offences such as riding two-wheelers without helmets, jumping traffic signals, using mobile phones while driving, driving on the wrong side, driving without a valid licence, triple riding and not wearing seatbelts. Through these actions, fines totalling ₹1,31,14,850 were imposed.

Appealing to citizens to prioritise road safety, the Mumbai Traffic Police urged motorists to refrain from drinking and driving and to strictly adhere to traffic rules. Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumbhare said that roads in Mumbai can be made safer only with the cooperation of citizens.