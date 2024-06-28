Mumbai: Traffic Police Destroy Over 11,000 Pressure Horns and Modified Silencers to Combat Pollution

The Mumbai Traffic Police have taken a significant step towards curbing pollution by confiscating and dismantling over 11,000 pressure horns and modified silencers. This action, aimed at reducing both noise and air pollution in the city, primarily targets vehicles such as Bullet motorcycles. Between May 21 and June 11, a total of 11,636 individuals have faced enforcement measures as part of this initiative.

Joint Commissioner of Traffic, Anil Kumbhare, stated that the traffic police conducted a special drive to take action against those illegally installing pressure horns and silencers on vehicles. This action will continue in the future. Anil Kumbhare mentioned that action will also be taken against those who manufacture and sell illegal pressure horns and silencers.

Watch:

Mumbai Traffic Police has destroyed pressure horns and silencers that were causing noise and air pollution. The number of pressure horns and silencers destroyed is more than 10 thousand.#Mumbai#TrafficPolice#AirPollution#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/KePHn7KtfM — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) June 28, 2024

The traffic police have taken action under the Motor Vehicle Act against 2,005 vehicles using modified silencers. Additionally, 8,268 vehicles making loud noises with horns have been acted upon under Section 194 (F), and 127 vehicles have been acted upon under the MV Act and CMVR 119 (2). The police have destroyed the 2,005 tampered silencers that were seized.

Also Read| Drug Racket Busted in Mumbai: NCB Seizes Over Rs 60-Crore Mephedrone From Dongri and Nagpada; Three Arrested.

An official explained that silencers contain a device that cleans the smoke emitted from the engine and reduces noise. However, by tampering with the silencers, Bullet riders and other vehicle drivers remove that device, changing the noise and preventing the smoke from being properly cleaned.