Mumbai Traffic Update: Andheri Subway Closed Temporarily Due to Water Logging

"Andheri subway is closed temporarily due to water logging. Traffic is diverted to S.V road. Commuters are requested to take note", said Mumbai Traffic Police on X, formerly Twitter.

Andheri subway is closed temporarily due to water logging. Traffic is diverted to S.V road. Commuters are requested to take note.#MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) July 8, 2024

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Monday led to widespread waterlogging, extensive traffic jams, and disruptions in local train services and flight operations. The downpours, including heavy overnight showers, are forecasted to persist throughout the week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai for the entire day on July 8.