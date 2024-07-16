Mumbai Traffic Update: BMC Appeals to Citizens to Avoid Sion Flyover on Muharram 2024 - Details Inside

The Sion flyover, connecting the eastern and western parts of Sion, has been declared dangerous by the Central Railway Authority. Subsequently, a ban on heavy vehicles and vehicles over 2.80 meters high has been imposed on this flyover.

"On the occasion of the Muharram festival on July 17, processions will be organized from Bandra, Kurla, Dharavi, and other areas. There is a possibility of large crowds in these areas. Hence, citizens have been urged to avoid traveling on the roads in this area," said an official from G North ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Every year, on the occasion of Muharram, a procession is held to immerse the Tazia at the Mahim Sandbank. A large number of citizens participate in this procession. Due to the organization of such a procession this year as well, some roads may experience congestion. Therefore, citizens are advised to avoid traveling or taking vehicles on the routes from 'T Junction' to Kala Nagar, 60 Feet Road, 90 Feet Road, S. L. Raheja Marg, and Mahim Causeway from 4 PM on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, to 4 AM on Thursday, July 18, 2024.

Additionally, citizens have been requested to strictly follow the instructions given by BMC, Mumbai Police, and Traffic Police in this regard.