Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory for Muharram Procession, Check Which Routes To Avoid

To ensure a smooth flow of traffic across South Mumbai during the Shab-e-Shahadat Muharram procession from 4 pm on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. The Mumbai traffic authorities have issued a circular informing Mumbaikars about the closure of roads and suggesting alternative routes.

Officials said the procession will start at P Ismail Merchant Chowk (Nesbit Junction), proceed to Sofia Zuber Junction, Sir J. J. Junction, Mohammed Ali Road, Pakmodia Street, and end at Jainbia Hall. Many citizens are expected to attend, and the procession may cause heavy traffic congestion, so the traffic authorities have made the following arrangements.

Mumbai Traffic Police Issue Traffic Advisory

Today due to the 'Shab a Sahadat' Moharam procession scheduled from 16.00 hrs from P. Ismail Merchant ( Nesbit Jn) - Sofia Zuber Jn. - Sir J.J Jn. - Mhd. Ali Marg - Pakmodi Street- Jianbia Hall, many citizens are expected to attend the procession leading to traffic congestion. — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) July 16, 2024

The procession will start at P. Ismail Merchant Chowk (Nesbit Junction) and proceed through the following areas:

Sofia Zuber Junction

Sir J.J. Junction

Mohammad Ali Road

Pakmodia Street

Jainabia Hall

Also Read | Mumbai Traffic Update: Ahead of Ashadhi Ekadashi Yatra in Wadala, Traffic Restrictions Announced From July 16 to 18; Check Details.

Alternative Routes:

To avoid inconvenience, motorists are advised to consider alternative routes. Mumbai traffic police said Avoid J.J. Bridge after 5:30 PM on Tuesday, insted use P. D'Mello Road and N.S. Road. The Mumbai Traffic Police urge citizens to cooperate and plan their travel accordingly.