Mumbai Traffic Update: Ahead of Ashadhi Ekadashi Yatra in Wadala, Traffic Restrictions Announced From July 16 to 18; Check Details

The Mumbai Traffic Police on Monday, July 15, has announced traffic regulations for the Ashadhi Ekadashi Yatra in Wadala as large number of devotees will be expected at Vitthal Mandir (Prati Pandharpur). This could cause huge traffic congestion on the roads leading towards the 'Vitthal Mandir'.

To manage and streamline this, traffic arrangements and regulations will be in place. The guidelines will be effective from 6:00 PM on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, until 8 AM on July 18, 2024.

The major route in Dadar, which is Dadar T.T. to Tilak Road and the junction of Katrak Road will be close for vehicular moment. It traffic will be diverted to Dr BA Road, on its northbound via Ruia College junction.

From Mancherji Joshi Road and Jam-e-Jamshedji Road to the junction of those roads until Five Gardens and the junction of Tilak Road (North to South) will be closed for traffic.

Traffic Restrictions for Ashadhi Ekadashi Yatra in Wadala

In view of ‘AASHADHI EKADASHI' yatra on 17th June, large number of devotees would gather in the vicinity of Vitthal Mandir (Prati Pandharpur), Wadala causing traffic congestion on the roads.



From Katrak Road to Devid Baretto Circle and the junction of G.D. Ambekar Marg and Tilak Road (North to South) will be closed. G.D Ambedkar Marg coming from Carfare Chowk i.e. junction of G.D Ambedkar Marg and Naigaon Cross Road (MMGS Marg) towards Katrak Road will also be closed.

No entry for Tilak Road extension from Sahkar Nagar Galli towards Katrak Road (East to West). Parsee Colony Road No.13 and Road No.14, and the junction of Lady Jahangir Road and the junction of Katrak Road will be closed, along with Dinshaw Road and the junction of Mancherji Joshi Marg and Katrak Road.

Mumbai Traffic Police urge commuters to take note of these restrictions and plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience.