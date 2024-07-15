Ashadhi Ekadashi 2024: GR Issued To Set Up Corporation for Facilities to Vitthal Devotees in Maharashtra

Days ahead of Ashadhi Ekadashi 2024, the Maharashtra government has decided to establish a corporation to provide facilities to 'warkaris' (followers of Lord Vitthal) and ‘kirtankars’, the pilgrims who sing religious chants. This year, Ashadhi Ekadashi will be celebrated on July 17.

The social justice department on Sunday, July 14 released a government resolution (GR) about the decision to establish the 'Mukhyamantri Warkari Mahamandal', the headquarters of which will be based in Pandharpur, famous for the much revered Vitthal-Rukmini temple, in Solapur district.

Every year, lakhs of warkaris from all sections of society, including peasants, labourers and farmers, undertake 'wari (pilgrimage on foot) to Pandharpur, which is a centuries-old tradition. According to the GR, the number of “dindis” (procession of people) has increased with time and the micro-planning for “wari management” has gained importance.

Also Read | Ashadhi Wari 2024 Special Trains: Central Railway to Run 64 Trains for Pandharpur and Miraj, Check Details.

Earlier this month, the state government announced a toll exemption for vehicles carrying devotees to Pandharpur for the annual Ashadhi Ekadashi pilgrimage.



The toll waiver is applicable from July 3 to July 21, a government notification had said. Lakhs of devotees chanting hymns of Sant Dnyaneshwar and Tukaram undertake 'wari' to Pandharpur, where they converge on Ashadhi Ekadashi every year from all parts of Maharashtra.