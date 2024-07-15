Change in traffic in view of Ashadi Ekadashi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Lakhs of devotees visit Pandharpur in Waluj Mahanagar every for darshan on ‘Ashadi Ekadashi.’ The Commissioner of Police has changed the traffic route for July 16 ( 8 pm onwards) and 17 ( up to midnight) to avoid traffic congestion.

Following are the changes in the traffic route in view of Ashadi Ekadashi.

--Traffic changes on the Chhatrapati Sambhajingar-Ahmednagar Highway. Road between A S Club to Kamgar Chowk to remain closed fully for all types of vehicles. The roads from Tiranga Chowk Pandharpur to Ambedkar Chowk (FDC Corner) and Nagar Naka (Nagar Highway) to A S Club will be closed completely for all vehicles.

--Alternative routes: Heavey vehicles proceeding from Jalna-Beed to Ahmednagar-Pune will go via Mahanubhav Chowk, Link Road, Solapur-Dhule national highway, Sajapur Phata, NRB Chowk, FDC Corner and Kamgar Chowk.

--Light vehicles proceeding from Jalna-Beed to Ahmednagar-Pune will go via NagarNaka, Mitmita, Tisgaon Chaufully, Wadgaon Kolhati, Sara Sarthak, Shani Mandir, Kartik Hotel, Ranjangaon Phata, FDC Corner, Kamgar Chowk and Waluj.

--Vehicles proceeding from Jalna-Beed-Jalgaon to Dhule and Nashik will go and return via Link Road or Walmi Naka, new Solapur-Dhule National Highway.

--Light vehicles proceeding from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Pune will go via Nagar Naka, Mitmita, Tisgaon Choufuly, Wadgaon Kolhati, Maharana Pratap Chowk, FDC Corner, Kamgar Chowk or Sajapur- NRB Chowk, Ranjangaon, FDC Corner and Kamggar Chowk.

--Heavy vehicles coming from Ahmednagar-Pune to Jalna-Beed will use Isarwadi and Bidkin route. The vehicles will use the same route for the return.

--Light vehicles coming from Pune-Ahmednagar to Chhatrapati Sambhajinjagar will use Patoda T-Point, Santaji Chowki, WALMI Naka and Mahanubhav Chowk route.

-- Light vehicles coming from Pune-Ahmednagar to Dhule and Nashik will use Patoda T-Point, Santaji Chowki, WALMI Naka and the new Solapur-Dhule national highway.

Instructions for vehicle owners

Police officers on duty will divert or change the traffic route as and when necessary. This notification will not be applicable to police, ambulance, fire brigade and essential service vehicles. The traffic branch of police announced that criminal cases would be registered against the violators of this notification.