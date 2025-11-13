Mumbai Traffic Update: Bumper-to-Bumper Congestion on Coastal Road and Eastern Freeway as Vehicles Remain Stationary for Over 10 Minutes

A major traffic jam was reported on the Chembur side of Mumbai’s Eastern Freeway on Thursday evening, with vehicles stranded in the same position for over 10 minutes. The congestion, affecting the route towards P D’Mello Road, caused significant delays for evening commuters. The Mumbai Traffic Police have been informed about the situation, and the Wadala division has been deployed to manage and clear the jam. Motorists are asked to stay calm and follow instructions as efforts are underway to restore smooth traffic movement on the busy stretch. A video of the traffic jam is being shared online. Reacting to the video, Mumbai Traffic Police stated that the Wadala division has been informed and traffic will be cleared soon.

Traffic movement was severely affected on Peddar Road and K.K. Road in Mumbai on Wednesday evening due to a major program being held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Commuters reported vehicles moving at a snail’s pace, with several cars stuck in the same spot for over 15 minutes. The congestion, which has lasted for nearly 30 minutes, has caused delays for motorists traveling through South Mumbai’s key routes. Traffic police are on the spot regulating vehicular movement. An X user posted on the microblogging site, "Traffic management is pathetic . They needed to divert traffic to avoid the congestion. 30 minutes on the coastal road bridge !!" Mumbai Traffic Police replied on this comment, "Your call has been reported to Wireless."

In other updates for Mumbai motorists, the Dahisar toll plaza has been relocated just 20 metres ahead of its original position. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has described the shift as a measure aimed at reducing traffic congestion. However, the minor relocation has sparked frustration and disappointment among daily commuters, many of whom had anticipated a more substantial change to address long-standing bottlenecks and improve traffic flow in the area.