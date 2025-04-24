Mumbai Traffic Update: Elphinstone Bridge to Shut Down for Demolition and New Construction Work from April 25 – Details Inside

The Elphinstone Bridge, connecting Parel and Prabhadevi in the east-west direction, will be closed permanently from Friday night for demolition. In its place, a new Elphinstone Bridge and the Sewri-Warahi Elevated Connector Bridge will be constructed. Due to this redevelopment work, traffic will be diverted through alternate routes.

As per the order issued by DCP Traffic, Samadhan Pawar, these traffic diversions will come into effect from 9 PM on 25th April 2025.

Traffic Diversion Routes:

For Eastbound Traffic (From West to East):

Vehicles heading towards Dadar East should use Tilak Bridge.

Vehicles going towards Tata and KEM Hospitals should use Currey Road Bridge between 3 PM to 11 PM.

Commuters coming from Prabhadevi and Worli areas should take the Chinchpokli Bridge.

For Westbound Traffic (FromEast to West):

Vehicles travelling to Dadar West and Dadar Market should use Tilak Bridge.

For those heading towards Prabhadevi and Lower Parel, Currey Road Bridge will be open from 7 AM to 3 PM.

Vehicles going towards Coastal Road and Bandra-Worli Sea Link should use Chinchpokli Bridge.

Traffic Flow Update on Mahadev Palav Marg (Currey Road Railway Bridge):

One-way traffic will be allowed from7AM to 3PM.

Two-way traffic will be permitted from 11 PM to 7 AM.

No Parking Zones:

No parking rules will be strictly enforced on several key roads, including Senapati Bapat Marg and MM Joshi Marg, among others.

Emergency Measures:

To ensure medical aid during the traffic diversions, two ambulances will be stationed near Parel and Prabhadevi railway stations.

This directive has been officially issued on 23rd April 2025.