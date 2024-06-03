Mumbai Traffic Update: Heavy Vehicles Banned on Atal Setu For 12 Hours On Lok Sabha Election Results Day, Details Inside

The traffic departments of both Navi Mumbai and Mumbai police have issued a notification prohibiting the movement of heavy vehicles on Atal Setu for 12 hours on June 4 due to the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election. However, light vehicles will be allowed to use the sealink with certain restrictions. The Atal Setu connects Sewri in Mumbai with Chirle in Navi Mumbai.

The strong room for the counting of votes for the South Mumbai and South-Central Mumbai Lok Sabha constituencies has been set up at the Sewri Warehouse on Bandar Road, Shivdi East, Mumbai. To maintain security, and due to the potential gathering of a large number of party workers on June 4 during the vote counting, the traffic department has announced the prohibition of entry and exit for heavy vehicles on the Atal Setu, also known as the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL), from 6 am to 6 pm on that day.

During this period, light vehicles will be permitted to use the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) but will not be allowed to stop or alight at Sewri. Instead, they can utilize the Navi Mumbai Vashi Creek Bridge to reach their desired destinations. Additionally, light vehicles may opt for alternative routes via the Colaba exit and Wadala exit. However, it's important to note that this notification does not apply to vehicles transporting essential goods or services, including police vehicles, fire brigade, ambulances, and other emergency service vehicles.