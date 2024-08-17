Mumbai Traffic Update: MMRDA Announces Night Roadblocks for SCLR Extension Flyover on Western Express Highway

Traffic on the Western Express Highway is expected to face disruptions for the next few days due to the installation of a 100-meter-long girder for the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) extension flyover. To finalize the last segment of the SCLR extension project by October, a night roadblock will be enforced for two nights, scheduled either at the end of August or during the first week of September, according to sources.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) is executing a significant infrastructure project—a Rs 650-crore, 5.4 km elevated corridor that aims to provide a signal-free commute between the Eastern Express Highway and Western Express Highway. This corridor connects Kapadia Nagar on CST Road near Kurla to the Vakola junction on Western Express Highway. A senior MMRDA official highlighted the challenges involved, noting that as the girder spans 100 meters in length, traffic must be suspended to ensure safety during the construction process. "The contractor has been instructed to carry out the girder-launching work at night," said MMRDA Chief Sanjay Mukherjee.

Initially, the contractor proposed a 24-hour traffic block, which would have required the suspension of vehicular traffic not only on the Vakola flyover but also on the stretch between Vakola junction and Khetwadi junction. To avoid traffic chaos, MMRDA directed the contractor to devise a plan allowing girder launching during night hours only. During these periods, traffic will be suspended between Vakola and Kherwadi, forcing motorists to take a detour via Kurla or SV Road.

The construction of this elevated corridor, which began in 2016, was originally scheduled for completion in 2019. However, delays due to the absence of the right of way, design issues, and the Covid-induced lockdown led to an extension of the deadline. The contractor, J Kumar Infraprojects, has incurred a penalty of Rs 2.5 crore since 2020 for these delays.

The flyover has been gradually opened in phases. In February 2023, a 3 km, two-lane bridge connecting Kurla and Vakola via CST Road and Hans Bhugra Marg was inaugurated. Subsequently, another 1.2 km arm between MTNL-LBS Marg and 1.8 km from Hyatt Up Ramp to LBS Marg was also opened. On November 10, 2023, a ramp at Windsor Building, benefiting those heading to Mumbai University, was made operational.