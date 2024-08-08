Mumbai Traffic Update: New Temporary Route Changes at BKC Start Today: What Commuters Need to Know

Starting today, Mumbaikars heading to the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) will encounter new temporary route adjustments introduced by the Mumbai Traffic Police to alleviate congestion in this busy business district. This decision follows a recent letter from the Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB) to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), highlighting severe traffic issues and infrastructure problems in BKC.

In response to these concerns, the traffic police met with diamond merchants on Wednesday for a detailed discussion. As a result, they have implemented four temporary diversions to manage traffic flow more effectively. The exact duration of these changes remains uncertain. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Samadhan Pawar, the rise in vehicular traffic via the BKC-Chunabhatti connector bridge and MTNL junction has significantly worsened congestion, exacerbated by the recent closure of the Sion railway overbridge.

Other measures considered include establishing one-way streets within BKC, enforcing traffic rules for autorickshaws, and reorganizing BEST bus stops. The meeting was deemed constructive by participants, including diamond merchants. Issues with shared autorickshaws, which often charge high fares and monopolize certain routes, remain a concern. Recommendations include promoting carpooling and creating green corridors with ample vegetation to improve pedestrian access. Additionally, ongoing metro rail and infrastructure projects have affected BEST bus services in BKC. Discussions are underway to realign bus stops and allow longer turns for buses, which could enhance service efficiency. Currently, about 75,000 passengers rely on BEST buses to reach BKC daily. The situation is further complicated by disruptions at Kurla railway station and limited service to Bandra station on the Western Line, necessitating additional travel arrangements for many commuters.



