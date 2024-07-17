Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issue Traffic Advisory for Muharram Procession in South Mumbai, Check Alternate Routes

On the eve of Muharam Asura means "Sham-e-Gariba" procession Mumbai traffic police has issued special traffic advisory on 17 July 2024. The procession will start from Zainabai Hall, Pakmodia Street to J. J. Junction, Ramchandra Bhatt Marg, Nurbagh Junction, Shivdas Chapsi Marg, Mazgaon Circle via Hancock Bridge, Dr. Mascarans Road will end at Rahimtabad Cemetery Byculla

The traffic moment during the procession time will be limited. Mumbai traffic police requested commuters travelling from this route to plan their way of home accordingly. Mumbai police in his tweet wrote, "Today on the occasion of Muharram Asura means "Sham-e-Gariba" procession from Zainbia Hall, Pakmodia Street to J. J. Junction, Ramchandra Bhatt Marg, Nurbagh Junction, Shivdas Chapsi Marg, Mazgaon Circle via Hancock Bridge, Dr. Mascarans Road will end at Rahimtabad Cemetery Byculla."

On 17/07/2024, the "Sham-e-Ghariba" procession will be held on the 10th day of Muharram. This procession will start from Jainabia Hall, Pakmodia Street, and proceed to J.J. Junction, Ramchandra Bhatt Marg, Noorbagh Junction, Shivdas Chapsi Marg, Hancock Bridge Road, Mazgaon Circle, Dr. Mascarenhas Road, and end at Rahimatabad Cemetery, Byculla. To ensure smooth traffic, the following arrangements will be implemented:

A) On 17/07/2024, from 15:30 until the end of the procession, the following routes will be completely closed, and alternative routes will be provided for traffic:

1. Ramchandra Bhatt Marg - from Dr. Alima Mohammad Iqbal Chowk (J.J. Junction) to Noorbagh Junction:

Alternative Route: Traffic from J.J. Junction towards Noorbagh Junction will be diverted via Bhendi Bazaar Junction, Char Null, and P. Dimelo Road.

2. Mohammad Ali Road - from Maulana Mohammad Ali Johar Chowk (Bhendi Bazaar Junction) to Dr. Alima Mohammad Iqbal Chowk (J.J. Junction):

Alternative Route: Traffic from Gol Deul towards Maulana Mohammad Ali Johar Chowk (Bhendi Bazaar Junction) will be diverted via Bapu Khote Street (near Paydhuni Police Station).

3. Maulana Shaukat Ali Road - from Do Taki Junction to Dr. Alima Mohammad Iqbal Chowk (J.J. Junction):

-Alternative Route: Traffic from Do Taki towards Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, Dr. Alima Mohammad Iqbal Chowk (J.J. Junction) will be diverted right and left respectively from Do Taki Junction towards Maulana Azad Road (South) and Duncan Road.

4. S.V.P Road - from Maulana Mohammad Ali Johar Chowk (Bhendi Bazaar Junction) to S.T. Junction:

- Alternative Route: Traffic towards Bhendi Bazaar Junction will be diverted from Mandvi Junction via Mohammad Ali Road, southbound to C.S.M.T., Avatar Singh Bedi Chowk, P. Dimelo Road, Five Bridge Underpass (Wadi Bunder Junction), Kakli Baug, Dockyard Junction, and Barrister Nath Pai Road.

5. Shivdas Chapsi Marg - from Noorbagh Junction to Maharana Pratap Chowk:

- Alternative Route: Traffic from Noorbagh Junction towards Dr. Masher Road (near Sandhurst Road Railway Station) will be diverted via Wadi Bunder Bridge and P. Dimelo Road.

6. Dr. Mascarenhas Road and Shivdas Chapsi Marg - from Hancock Bridge to Mustafa Bazaar Junction:

- Alternative Route:

- A) Traffic from Dr. Mascarenhas Road towards Mazgaon Circle will be diverted from Mustafa Bazaar Junction via Sant Savta Marg, Re Road Slip Road, Barrister Nath Pai Road, and P. Dimelo Road towards South Mumbai.

- B) Traffic from Sheth Motisha Junction towards Mazgaon Circle will be diverted from Sheth Motisha Junction via a U-turn towards Sant Savta Junction, Mustafa Bazaar Junction, Re Road Slip Road, Barrister Nath Pai Road, P. Dimelo Road, and Avatar Singh Bedi towards South Mumbai.

7.Rambhau Bhogle Marg - from Tank Bunder Junction to Pratibha Prabhakar Mhatre Chowk (Mustafa Bazaar Junction):

- Alternative Route: Traffic on Rambhau Bhogle Marg will be diverted from Tank Bunder Junction via Tank Bunder Road to Barrister Nath Pai Road.

8. Jinabhai Mulji Rathod Marg - from Kakali Chowk to Hancock Bridge:

- Alternative Route: Traffic on Jinabhai Mulji Rathod Marg towards Hancock Bridge will be diverted from Kakali Chowk via Dockyard Junction, Barrister Nath Pai Road, Re Road Junction, Sant Savta Marg, and Dr. B.A. Road.

9. Balwant Singh Dodi Marg (Nesbitt Road) - from Dockyard Junction to Nesbitt Junction:

- Alternative Route:

- 1) Traffic from Dockyard Junction towards Dr. B.A. Road will be diverted from Dockyard Junction via Barrister Nath Pai Road, Re Road Slip Road, and Sant Savta Road.

- 2) Traffic from Nesbitt Junction will be diverted via Sheth Motisha Junction, Sant Savta Junction, Mustafa Bazaar, Re Road Junction, and Barrister Nath Pai Road.

B) On 17/07/2024, from 00:05 until the end of the procession, the following roads will be designated as "No Parking":

1. Imamwada Road from Metro Optician to Mugal Masjid

2. S.V.P. Road - from Wadi Bunder Junction to Gol Deul

3. I.R. Road (Mohammad Ali Road) / Sir J.J. Road - from Bhendi Bazaar Junction to J.J. Junction

4. Maulana Mohammad Ali Johar Chowk (Bhendi Bazaar Junction) to Dr. Alima Mohammad Iqbal Chowk (J.J. Junction) North and Southbound:

5. Maulana Azad Road

6.Maulana Shaukat Ali Road

7. Ramchandra Bhatt Marg - from Dr. Alima Mohammad Iqbal Chowk (J.J. Junction) to Noorbagh Junction

8. Samant Bhai Nalji Marg (Jail Road) - from Char Null Junction to Mukbagh Junction

9. Shivdas Chapsi Marg - from Noorbagh Junction to Maharana Pratap Chowk

10. Dr. Mascarenhas Road / Rambhau Bhogle Marg - from Pratibha Prabhakar Mhatre Chowk (Mustafa Bazaar) to Hancock Bridge

11. Balwant Singh Dodi Marg (Nesbitt Road) - from Dockyard Junction to P. Ismail Marveth (Nesbitt Junction)

12. Sant Savta Marg - from Sant Savta Junction to Re Road Junction

13. Sheth Motisha Junction (Love Lane) to Parab Chowk

14. Rambhau Bhogle Marg - from Tank Bunder Junction to Mustafa Bazaar Junction

This arrangement aims to ensure smooth traffic flow and minimize inconvenience during the procession.