Mumbai Traffic Update: Sion Bridge To Be Shut For 2 Years: Check Road Diversions

The century-old Sion overbridge in Mumbai is scheduled for demolition and reconstruction by Central Railway. Starting Thursday, August 1, the Mumbai Traffic Police will close the 112-year-old bridge, which connects Sion East and West, for a period of two years.The decision to dismantle the historic British-era bridge came after a structural audit by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, which recommended its removal. Additionally, the bridge was obstructing the planned fifth and sixth railway lines between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kurla.

Central Railway, in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), will oversee the construction of a new bridge. This bridge is a vital connection for areas including Bandra, Dharavi, Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Marg, and the Eastern suburbs.With the closure of the overbridge, the traffic police in the city have implemented certain traffic diversions that will remain in effect from August 1 to July 31, 2026.

“The sion overbridge connecting Sion East & West will be demolished & reconstructed by @Central_Railway. Due to this, vehicular traffic from the Matunga traffic division & Dr BA Road heading westbound via the Sion overbridge towards LBS Road or Sant Rohidas Road,” read a post by the Mumbai Traffic police on X.“Also. traffic from the Kurla traffic division on LBS Road or Sant Rohidas Road heading eastbound via the Sion overbridge towards Dr BA Road, will be diverted. Diversion will be in effect from August 1, 2024, to July 31, 2026, as per the issued traffic management order,” it added.

Traffic Diversions

The vehicular traffic coming from the Dr BA Road southbound, Sion Junction will have to take a right turn from Sion Circle-Sion Hospital Junction and further proceed through Sulochana Shetty Road-Kumbharwada Junction towards their destinations to

Towards Kurla and Dharavi - People can take a right turn from the Kumbharwada Junction through KK Krishnan Menan Marg (90 ft.) Road to Ashok Mill Naka and, then take a right turn, go through St Rohidas Marg to Pailwan Naresh Mane Chauk and then take a left turn.



Towards Kurla: Heavy vehicles from both arms of Dr BA Road will have to be diverted from Sion Hospital Junction to Sulochana Shetty Marg towards Kumbharwada Junction – St. Kabir Marg (60 ft) and further take a right at Kemkar Junction and proceed towards Mahim Link road-T-Junction-Sion Bandra Link road and take a left at Kacharpatti Junction and move through the LBS Marg.

Western Express Highway and towards Bandra:

On Kumbharwada Junction, proceed towards St Kabir Marg (60 ft) road to Kemkar Chauk and then take a right turn to proceed through Sion Mahim Link Road. Later on, take a left on T-Junction towards Kalanagar Junction.

Eastbound vehicles

Kurla (LMV): These vehicles will be allowed to pass through LBS Road and Saint Rohidas Road through the Sion over bridge eastbound and shall take a right turn at Pehalwan Naresh Mane Chowk and proceed through Saint Rohidas Road-Ashok Mill Naka. Then take a left to KK Krishnan Menan Marg (90 ft) road- Kumbharwada junction-left turn- Sulochana Shetty road- Sion Hospital Bridge (Kumbharwada Bridge).

Kurla (HMV): Vehicles will have to pass through LBS Road and Saint Rohidas Road through Sion overbridge eastbound, then take right turn just before Pehalwan Naresh Mane Chowk, Dharavi Kacharpatti junction signal and move towards Dharavi Depot Road-Sion Bandra Link Road-T Junction-Mahim Sion Link Road- Left turn at Kemkar Chowk- St. Kabir Marg (60 ft) Road-Sulochany Shetty Road- Dharavi Railway Bridge Road.

Traffic from WEH and Kalanagar Junction can proceed through Sion-Bandra Link Road: These will be able to take a right turn from the Dharavi T-Junction and then a left turn on Kemkar Chauk and proceed through St Kabir Marg (60 ft) road Kumbharwada Junction and move towards Sion Hospital Bridge (Kumbharwada Bridge).

As per the traffic police advisory, parking will remain prohibited on these roads:

Sant Kabir Marg (60 ft) Road: Sion Hospital Bridge (Kumbharwada Bridge) towards Kemkar Chowk (both directions).

Sion Mahim Link Road: T Junction to Mahim Phatak (both directions).

Matunga Labour Camp-TH Kataria Road: Kumbharwada Junction to Shobha Hotel (both directions).

Sulochana Shetty Road: Sion Hospital Junction to Sion Hospital Gate Number 7 (both directions).

Bhau Daji Road: Sion Hospital Gate Number 7 to Railway Bridge (both directions).

Sant Rohidas Road: Pehalwan Naresh Mane Chowk to Y Junction Pehalwan Naresh Mane (both directions).

Sion Bandra Link Road: Y Junction to T Junction (both directions).

Dharavi Depot Road: Y junction to Kacharpatti Junction LBS Road (both directions).

KK Krishnan Menon Marg (90 ft): Kumbharwada Junction to Ashok Mill Naka (both directions).

