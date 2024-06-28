Mumbai Traffic Update: Sion Flyover Shuts, Restrictions for Heavy and Tall Vehicles from June 29 - July 13; Check Alternate Routes

The Sion Flyover Bridge, connecting Sion East and West, has been deemed unsafe by the Central Railway Authority. Accordingly, access for heavy vehicles and vehicles exceeding 2.80 meters in height has been restricted on both sides of the bridge. This restriction will be in effect from June 29, 2024, to July 13, 2024. Vehicular traffic from Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road towards Lal Bahadur Shashri Road and Saint Rohidas Road, as well as from Saint Rohidas Road and Lal Bahadur Shashri Road towards Dr. Ambedkar Road, will be affected by this temporary measure.

As the Sion Flyover Bridge connecting Sion East-West is declared dangerous by @Central_Railway, entry of Heavy & vehicles above2.80M heights will be restricted on both sides of the bridge from 29th June to 13th July 2024. Along with this following restrictions will also be placed pic.twitter.com/KPwlBWLlYH — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) June 28, 2024

From Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road:

No entry for heavy vehicles and vehicles over 2.80 meters height towards Lal Bahadur Shahri Road and Saint Rohidas Road.

Alternate Route A: Proceed via Sion Circle, Sion Hospital junction, Kings Circle northbound, Sulochana Shetty Road to Kumbharwada Junction.

Alternate Route B: Straight from Kumbharwada Junction via Saint Kabir Road (60 feet), Kemkar Chowk, Sion-Mahim Link Road towards Western Express Highway and Bandra.

From Kurla towards Western Express Highway and Bandra:

Proceed straight from Kumbharwada Junction, Saint Kabir Road (60 feet), Kemkar Chowk, Sion-Mahim Link Road to desired destinations.

Towards Mahim:

Option 1: Straight from Kumbharwada Junction via Saint Kabir Road (60 feet), Kemkar Chowk, S.L. Raheja Road to desired destination.

Option 2: Left turn from Kumbharwada Junction, Matunga Labour Camp, T.H. Katariya Road to desired destination.

From Lal Bahadur Shashri Road, Saint Rohidas Road towards Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road:

No entry for heavy vehicles and vehicles over 2.80 meters height.

Alternate Route A: Right turn at Dharavi Kacharpatti junction, Dharavi Depot Road, Sion Bandra Link Road, Dharavi T Junction, Kemkar Chowk, Saint Kabir Road (60 feet) towards desired destination.

Alternate Route B: Right turn from Dharavi T Junction, Kemkar Chowk, Saint Kabir Road (60 feet), Kumbhar Wada Junction, Sion Hospital Bridge towards desired destination.

Traffic Congestion and No Parking Zones Due to Sion Flyover Closure