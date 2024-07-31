Mumbai Traffic Update: Slow Traffic at Ramwadi Junction MIDC and Curry Road Bridge Due to Vehicle Breakdowns
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 31, 2024 10:36 AM2024-07-31T10:36:41+5:302024-07-31T10:37:06+5:30
Traffic is experiencing delays at several locations due to vehicle breakdowns. At Curry Road Bridge, congestion has increased following a car breakdown. Similarly, at Ramwadi Junction MIDC, the movement of traffic is sluggish due to a mini BEST bus that has broken down. Eastern Freeway Pole No. 260 southbound is facing slow traffic as a result of a taxi breakdown. Additionally, the Andheri Flyover southbound is witnessing reduced traffic flow due to a truck breakdown.
Travelers are encouraged to plan their trips in advance to avoid delays. It is advisable to consider alternative routes and allow extra time for your journey. Adjusting your travel plans can help minimize the impact of current traffic issues.