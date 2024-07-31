Mumbai Traffic Update: Slow Traffic at Ramwadi Junction MIDC and Curry Road Bridge Due to Vehicle Breakdowns

Traffic is experiencing delays at several locations due to vehicle breakdowns. At Curry Road Bridge, congestion has increased following a car breakdown. Similarly, at Ramwadi Junction MIDC, the movement of traffic is sluggish due to a mini BEST bus that has broken down. Eastern Freeway Pole No. 260 southbound is facing slow traffic as a result of a taxi breakdown. Additionally, the Andheri Flyover southbound is witnessing reduced traffic flow due to a truck breakdown.

Traffic Movement Is Slow At Curry Road Bridge, Due To Car Breakdown. Traffic Movement Slow At Ramwadi Junction MIDC , Due to Mini Best Bus Breakdown, said Mumbai Traffic Police on X, formerly Twitter.

कारच्या बिघाडामुळे करी रोड ब्रिजवर वाहतूक संथ आहे.

Traffic Movement Is Slow At Curry Road Bridge, Due To Car Breakdown. #MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) July 31, 2024

मिनी बेस्ट बसच्या ब्रेकडाउनमुळे रामवाडी जंक्शन एमआयडीसी येथे वाहतूक संथ.#MTPTrafficUpdates

Traffic Movement Slow At Ramwadi Junction MIDC , Due to Mini Best Bus Breakdown.#MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) July 31, 2024

टॅक्सी मध्ये बिघाड झाल्यामुळॆ ईस्टर्न फ्रीवे पोल नंबर 260 दक्षिणेकडे जाणारी वाहतूक संथ आहे.#MTPTtrafficUpdates .

Traffic Movement Is Slow At Eastern Freeway Pole No.260 Southbound Due to Taxi Breakdown.#MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) July 31, 2024

ट्रकच्या बिघाडामुळे अंधेरी फ्लायओव्हर दक्षिणेकडे जाणारी वाहतूक संथ गतीने सुरू आहे .

Traffic Movement Slow At Andheri Flyover ,South Bound Due to Truck Breakdown.#MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) July 31, 2024

Travelers are encouraged to plan their trips in advance to avoid delays. It is advisable to consider alternative routes and allow extra time for your journey. Adjusting your travel plans can help minimize the impact of current traffic issues.