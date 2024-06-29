Mumbai Traffic Update: Slow Traffic on Kherwadi Kalanagar Bridge and Regal Cinema Colaba

Heavy congestion is reported on the Southbound route today, exacerbated by waterlogging on the Kherwadi Kalanagar Bridge in Bandra. Additionally, commuters are facing delays near Regal Cinema in Colaba due to a breakdown of a BEST bus. These issues have significantly slowed traffic during peak commuting hours.

बेस्ट बसच्या बिघाडामुळे रिगल सिनेमा (कुलाबा ) येथील वाहतूक संथ गतीने सुरु आहे.



Traffic Movement Slow At Regal Cinema colaba Due To Best Bus Breakdown.#MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) June 29, 2024

"Southbound traffic is slow due to waterlogging on Kherwadi Kalanagar Bridge and Traffic Movement Slow At Regal Cinema colaba Due To Best Bus Breakdown", said Mumbai Traffic Police on X, formerly Twitter.

Travelers planning to use the southbound route of Kherwadi Kalanagar Bridge are advised to plan their journey considering potential traffic delays. Additionally, people are encouraged to adjust their weekend plans accordingly.

