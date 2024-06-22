Mumbai Traffic Update: Slow Traffic on SCLR Southbound and JVLR Northbound Bridges Due to Vehicle Breakdowns

Traffic is moving slowly on two major bridges in Mumbai due to vehicle breakdowns on Saturday morning, June 22. Vehicular congestion was reported near Santacruz – Chembur Link Road Southbound.

Mumbai Traffic Police Notified on X (Twitter):

Traffic movement is slow On JVLR bridge Southbound Due to Mixer breakdown.@MTPHereToHelp

मिक्सरमध्ये बिघाड झाल्यामुळे दक्षिणेकडील JVLR पुलावर वाहतूक संथ आहे.@MTPHereToHelp — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) June 22, 2024

Motorists heading north on the Jogeshwari - Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) bridge can also expect delays as a tempo has broken down. These breakdowns are likely causing congestion during peak hours. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes if possible

