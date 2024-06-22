Mumbai Traffic Update: Slow Traffic on SCLR Southbound and JVLR Northbound Bridges Due to Vehicle Breakdowns
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 22, 2024 08:12 AM2024-06-22T08:12:56+5:302024-06-22T08:13:13+5:30
Traffic is moving slowly on two major bridges in Mumbai due to vehicle breakdowns on Saturday morning, June 22. Vehicular congestion was reported near Santacruz – Chembur Link Road Southbound.
Mumbai Traffic Police Notified on X (Twitter):
Traffic movement is slow On JVLR bridge Southbound Due to Mixer breakdown.@MTPHereToHelp— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) June 22, 2024
मिक्सरमध्ये बिघाड झाल्यामुळे दक्षिणेकडील JVLR पुलावर वाहतूक संथ आहे.@MTPHereToHelp
Motorists heading north on the Jogeshwari - Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) bridge can also expect delays as a tempo has broken down. These breakdowns are likely causing congestion during peak hours. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes if possible