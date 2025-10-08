Mumbai Tragedy: 22-Year-Old Woman Dies After Cement Brick Falls on Her Head in Jogeshwari

A 22-year-old woman on her way to work lost her life in a tragic accident in Jogeshwari East area, Mumbai, after a cement brick fell from an under-construction building and struck her on the head on Wednesday morning, October 8.

The tragedy occurred on Tuesday morning in Gandhi Nagar area of Jogeshwari East, where construction work by Shraddha Construction is underway. The victim, identified as Sanskruti Amin, was passing by the under-construction building when the brick fell on her head and started bleeding profusely. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Following the incident, locals expressed outrage, alleging that the tragedy occurred due to a lack of safety precautions at the construction site. Police reached the spot soon after the incident and have launched an investigation.

A formal complaint has been filed, and Sanskruti’s father has reportedly demanded that a case be registered against the builder, contractor, engineer and site supervisor, calling the incident a result of gross negligence rather than an accident.