Mumbai Tragedy: 28-Year-Old Female Police Constable Dies After Anesthesia for Ear Surgery

On Thursday night, a 28-year-old female police constable, Gauri Subhash Patil, passed away at a private hospital in Andheri. The incident occurred shortly after she was administered anesthesia for an ear surgery. The Amboli Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Gauri Patil, a resident of Samta Nagar in Kandivali East, joined the Mumbai Police Force as a constable in 2017. She had been experiencing pain in her right ear for a few days. Seeking medical attention, she visited Axis Hospital in Andheri West, where doctors recommended surgery.

Patil was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, with her surgery scheduled for August 30. However, on Thursday evening, around 5 PM, the doctor unexpectedly decided to proceed with the operation. Patil was taken to the operation theatre, where she was given anesthesia. Tragically, she passed away soon after.

Upon learning of the incident, Amboli Police arrived at the hospital, conducted formalities, and sent Gauri's body to Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Initial reports suggest that an overdose of anesthesia may have caused her death. The police have begun questioning the hospital staff, but the exact cause of death will only be confirmed after the post-mortem report is released.

Gauri had been suffering from pain in her right ear, often experiencing water ingress after consuming cold food. She chose Axis Hospital for treatment based on recommendations from two police friends who had undergone surgery there. Once she was taken to the operation theatre, the medical staff appeared to be in a hurry. The doctor later reported that her condition became critical around 8 PM, and she was moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at approximately 10 PM. Gauri's brother, Vinayak Patil, stated that she was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.