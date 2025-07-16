Mumbai Tragedy: Civil Engineer Dies After Falling from 10th Floor of Under-Construction SRA Building in Malad

A 24-year-old man died after he allegedly fell from the 10th floor of an under-construction SRA building on July 7. The building was being constructed in the Valnai area of Malad West. The deceased is identified as Omkar Sankhe. Omkar was a civil engineer. At the time of the accident, he was not wearing any safety gear as it was not provided by the builder he was working for, stated Omkar’s Father, Vinod Sankhe. He fell from an unstable iron walkway plank while he was inspecting work at the Shree Vaitivinayak Mangalam SRA Society. He fell from the 10th floor to the 6th floor, hence he suffered serious head injuries. He was admitted to a local private hospital, and there he succumbed to his injuries.

When he was admitted to the hospital, his parents were informed about the accident, and they immediately rushed there. Vinod Sankhe filed a complaint against the Mumbai-based builder. A case has been registered at the Malad Police Station under sections 106(1) and 290 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police have now begun further investigation into the matter.

His father alleged that the developer had not provided him with any essential safety equipment, such as safety nets, belts, helmets, or any other protective gear for workers and site engineers. He claimed that this negligence led to the tragic loss of his son’s life. At the site, an iron walkway net had been placed improperly, without any support, on one side of the slab, making it highly unsafe.