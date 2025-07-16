Pune: Senior Citizen Assaulted & Evicted by Son in Daund; Police File Case

A shocking incident from Kusegaon in Daund taluka in Pune has brought to light the plight of an elderly couple who were brutally assaulted and thrown out of their own home by their son. The couple, Laxman Shitole (69) and his wife, are now seeking justice through the police after being rendered homeless in their old age. According to the complaint filed at the Yavat Police Station, Laxman Shitole retired from the Forest Department in 2015. After retirement, he settled with his wife, two sons—Mohan and Sudhir—and their respective families in a bungalow located in Kusegaon. The land for the bungalow had been purchased by Laxman in 2002 in his elder son Mohan’s name, and in 2011, he constructed the house entirely with his own funds.

The family lived together in harmony until 2024, when tensions began to escalate. Mohan reportedly evicted his younger brother Sudhir and his wife from the house. Laxman and his wife continued to live there until a violent altercation occurred on May 16, 2025. On that night, Mohan and his wife claimed ownership of the house and land, verbally abused the elderly couple, physically assaulted them with a stick, and even threatened to kill them. Traumatized by the assault, Laxman suffered heart complications and was admitted to a hospital for 15 days. Doctors later advised him to avoid climbing stairs, prompting him to stay at Sudhir’s residence temporarily. When Laxman and his wife attempted to return to their home on June 8, Mohan and his wife once again hurled abuses and forcefully evicted them, reiterating that the property belonged to them.

Also Read: Thane Horror: 21-Year-Old Woman's Body Cut in Two After Dumper Runs Over Her on Ghodbunder Road

Family members attempted to intervene and resolve the dispute, but their efforts were unsuccessful. Distressed by their mistreatment and left homeless, Laxman Shitole finally approached the police. Based on his complaint, the Yavat Police Station has filed a case against Mohan and his wife under IPC sections 118(1), 351(2), 3(5), and Section 24 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Mahendra Phanse is currently investigating the case. The incident has sparked public outrage and raised concerns about the increasing instances of elder abuse within families.